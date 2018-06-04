PHOTO SPECIAL: Delight for pop fans at Steps and Blue concert at Peterborough United stadium

Nineties and noughties pop fans had an evening on Saturday to remember as Steps and Blue delighted a crowd of thousands at the Peterborough United stadium.

It was far from a Tragedy as the ABAX Stadium in London Road played host to two chart-topping bands who starred around the turn of the century.

The concert was part of the Summer Of Steps Tour 21 years after the group first achieved fame with their debut single 5,6,7,8.

The band went on to achieve an unbroken run of 14 top five singles, including three number 1s.

Blue also achieved success through songs including All Rise and Too Close.

This was the second year the stadium has hosted a concert after Elton John visited last year.

Posh commercial manager Alex Harris said: “It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves at the ABAX Stadium for our second concert with Blue and Steps.

“It was a great night of entertainment, the weather was perfect and both acts put on a wonderful show. We would like to thank everyone who supported the event and are already planning for next year.”

Big Steps fan Geoffrey Thomas returned to Peterborough - where he used to live - from Leicester to see the band for the first time.

Geoffrey, who has autism, said he was well looked after to make sure his anxiety did not kick in.

“It was the first time I’ve been to see Steps and they were brilliant,” he said.

“It was the best concert I’ve ever been to.”