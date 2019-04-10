Photo special: Archbishop of Canterbury’s Peterborough tour

The Archbishop of Canterbury saw the sights and sounds of Peterborough during a three day visit to the diocese.

The Most Rev Justin Welby arrived in the city on Monday, visiting Queensgate Shopping Centre, The Garden House Project and the Faizen e Madina Mosque, as well as having dinner with other faith leaders. He spent Tuesday in Northampton before returning to Peterborough for a business breakfast, and to launch a new app at Peterborough Cathedral. He finished his visit by taking the Wednesday at One service at the Cathedral.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby visiting Peterborough with Bishop of Peterborough Rt Revd. Donald Allister, The Vicar of Peterborough Revd Canon Ian Black and Harry Traynor, assistant centre manager, during a tour of Queensgate

