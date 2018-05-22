PHOTO SPECIAL: A vintage day in the sun for fans of classic buses as Fenland Busfest rolls into Whittlesey

Lovers of vintage vehicles had a treat on Sunday at the annual Fenland Busfest.

Forty classic buses and coaches from the 1940s onwards gave free rides across the north of the county including connections to a major classic car show at Ramsey.

The main event of the day, though, took place in Whittlesey where the once familiar sight of the 1988 Leyland Olympian double-decker was restored in the yellow and white livery of its former operator, Peterborough-based Viscount Bus and Coach, which ran the majority of local services in the city prior to being taken over by Stagecoach in 1995.

The event is organised by the locally based Eastern Bus Enthusiasts Group.

Spokesman Nick Larkin said: “It was a great event in brilliant weather with lots of buses, What more could anyone want?

“We had some lovely comments from people who came along. We’re planning an even better busfest for next year.”