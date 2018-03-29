PHOTO SPECIAL: 22 headshaves in support of Baston cancer battler James

James Willis, a cancer patient with his brothers Marcus Willis and Zak Burrows, , having their heads shaved for charity at the Cutting Edge hair salon, Stamford. EMN-180322-213520009
James Willis, a cancer patient with his brothers Marcus Willis and Zak Burrows, , having their heads shaved for charity at the Cutting Edge hair salon, Stamford. EMN-180322-213520009
0
Have your say

More than 20 friends and family joined cancer sufferer James Wallis for a fundraising headshave last week.

In all 22 people went under the clippers with James and his brothers Marcus Wallis and Zak Burrows at The Cutting Company in Ironmonger Street, Stamford, which is owned by James’ wife Emma’s stepdad John Goldsmith.

James, from Baston, who has Stage 4 cancer, said the headshave drew great support and raised £1,400 - which has taken the total on his Just Giving page to £15,000.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/james-thesarcomaslayer-willis