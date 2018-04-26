PHOTO GALLERY: Oarsome result as Peterborough’s Thomas Cook staff take to the water for charity

Have your say

More than 200 employees with Peterborough-based holiday giant Thomas Cook took to the water for charity.

About 265 staff - many in fancy dress - created 24 teams that set sail for a highly competitive dragon boat race on Peterborough Rowing Lakes.

The event, which included a tug of war and a barbecue raised an impressive £59,000 for Thomas Cook’s Children’s Charity.

Chairperson of the Children’s Charity, Jamie Queen, said: “This is the biggest event we’ve held so far to raise money for our charity.

“We had a great day competing at Peterborough Rowing Lakes, and it was inspiring to see colleagues come together from across our business.”

“Thank you to our event sponsors for their generous contributions, as well as our colleagues and their families and friends who also donated generously.”

Charities supported by the Thomas Cook Children’s Charity include Thorpe Hall and Peterborough Hospital Children’s Ward, as well as Stilton Primary School.

The winning boat, called Oar we there Yet? was crewed by the HR department.