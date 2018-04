Around 500 children and adults enjoyed music and food as part of an annual celebration at the Gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib Ji in Royce Road, Peterborough on Saturday.

Hymns and prayers were recited from the Sikh holy scripture by children from all over the UK.

The event was organised to mark the unity and happiness of the Sikh Khalsa Panth and awards were given to all the children who took part.

See ALL our pictures from the event here.