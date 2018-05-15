Petition to criminalise cat ownership in Sawtry sent to Parliament

Have your say

A petition to criminalise cat ownership in Sawtry has been submitted to the UK Government.

The petition, from an unknown resident, was submitted on May 2, 2018.

Entitled "Criminalise cat ownership in Sawtry," the petition states:

"The innocent village of Sawtry, Cambridgeshire has, over the last couple of decades, seen a drastic influx of certain unwanted pests.

"I'm talking of course about cats. I would like to make illegal any ownership of the animals in the village so as they might eventually be eradicated."

This petition was rejected on the basis that "It’s about something that the UK Government or Parliament is not responsible for.

"This is a local issue, not something that the UK Government or Parliament could help with.

"You could raise this issue with a local councillor, who represents you."