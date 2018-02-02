Petition begins to save Bretton Water Park in Peterborough after threat of closure

Have your say

A petition has begun to save Bretton Water Park after it was announced that it could close could close to save money for cash-strapped Peterborough City Council.

News of the closure threat was released at 5pm yesterday (Thursday, February 2) and on the same day the petition was started by a user called Stacey S. on the site Avaaz.

Bretton Water Park

As of noon today, there were 87 signatures.

The council is proposing to close the water park unless Bretton Parish Council takes over the running of the site, which could see charges for admission.

The water park in Flaxland is open three months a year during the summer but has been forced to close at times in the past few years due to travellers setting up encampments nearby.

The council said it has not yet opened discussions with the parish council, but that it would save £18,000 a year by no longer operating the water park

The announcement comes in the council's 2018/19 budget proposals which will see £24 million of savings made after the authority's budget was cut by the Government.

Bernard Champness, clerk of Bretton Parish Council, said its budget for 2018/18 has already been set, but that "things can change."

He added: "It's a matter of whether the residents feel strongly it's an asset for Bretton."

Councillors will vote on the budget proposals on Wednesday, March 7.

To have your say on the budget, visit: www.peterborough.gov.uk/budget.

To view the petition, visit the Avaaz website.

