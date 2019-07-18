Peterbough pupils show off their talent on theatre stage

More than 360 students from 11 Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust schools put on a showcase of singing, dancing and acting at a packed Peterborough New Theatre.

The performances included songs from musicals, such as Matilda, Annie and The Greatest Showman; and exerts from Shakespeare plays including Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet and Macbeth .

Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust Performing Arts Festival.

The Peterborough schools who participated were Nene Park Academy, Sawtry Village Academy, West Town Primary Academy and Sawtry Junior Academy.

The event was inspired by the vision of the trust’s founder, the late Martin Bacon. Martin aspired to bring together all CMAT schools annually to celebrate artistic excellence and inspire improvements in the provision of arts across Cambridgeshire.”

Mark Woods, chief executive Officer of CMAT, said: “One of Martin’s great joys was the celebration of the talent of young people, and he strongly believed that excellence in participation and quality of arts provision was a defining element of what makes a good school. The Evolve event was a fantastic celebration of our students and the arts across the trust.”

