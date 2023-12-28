News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Peterborough's Queensgate shopping centre evacuated after 'security threat'

Shoppers have been evacuated from Queensgate Shopping Centre.
By Ben Jones
Published 28th Dec 2023, 12:05 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 12:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The evacuation began at around 10:30am with shoppers being asked to leave the centre and the shutters being closed.

The centre has been evacuated over a suspected security threat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were contacted by a store manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre at about 10.30am this morning (Wednesday) reporting contact about a security threat to their store today.

Most Popular
Queensgate.Queensgate.
Queensgate.

“A decision has been made by Queensgate security to evacuate the centre as a precaution.

“Our officers are currently at the scene to assist security staff with the evacuation, and work is ongoing to establish further detail about the threat and anyone involved.”

In November, a 60-year-old man was arrested over an alleged bomb hoax that caused the centre to be evacuated but was later released with no further action taken.

More as we have it.

Related topics:PeterboroughCambridgeshire Police