Shoppers have been evacuated from Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The evacuation began at around 10:30am with shoppers being asked to leave the centre and the shutters being closed.

The centre has been evacuated over a suspected security threat.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were contacted by a store manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre at about 10.30am this morning (Wednesday) reporting contact about a security threat to their store today.

“A decision has been made by Queensgate security to evacuate the centre as a precaution.

“Our officers are currently at the scene to assist security staff with the evacuation, and work is ongoing to establish further detail about the threat and anyone involved.”

In November, a 60-year-old man was arrested over an alleged bomb hoax that caused the centre to be evacuated but was later released with no further action taken.