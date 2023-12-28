Peterborough's Queensgate shopping centre evacuated after 'security threat'
The evacuation began at around 10:30am with shoppers being asked to leave the centre and the shutters being closed.
The centre has been evacuated over a suspected security threat.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were contacted by a store manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre at about 10.30am this morning (Wednesday) reporting contact about a security threat to their store today.
“A decision has been made by Queensgate security to evacuate the centre as a precaution.
“Our officers are currently at the scene to assist security staff with the evacuation, and work is ongoing to establish further detail about the threat and anyone involved.”
In November, a 60-year-old man was arrested over an alleged bomb hoax that caused the centre to be evacuated but was later released with no further action taken.
More as we have it.