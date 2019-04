Animal-loving youngsters got an egg-stra special Easter surprise with the opening of a new animal park at the Peterborough One Retail Park at the weekend.

The mini farm, which has become a permanent feature outdoors at the Van Hage store, off the Eye Roundabout on the Paston Parkway/Perkins Parkway junction opened on Saturday.

Van Hage garden centre, Eye opening of their mini farm. Staff Hollie Clarke and Victoria Duffy with hamsters EMN-190420-144403009

The new attraction is free to browse and has become home to rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs, exotic birds and even some piglets and chickens.

Van Hage garden centre, Eye opening of their mini farm. John Van Hage with their piglets. EMN-190420-144330009