Peterborough world premiere for tap dancing and beatboxing show

Noise Boys is the brand-new tap dancing and beatboxing spectacular show that is set to take the Edinburgh Fringe and the world by storm – but its world premiere will be right here in Peterborough at the New Theatre from July 25-27

It’s Stomp-meetsTap Dogs-meets Jay-Z, says director and producer Nic Doodson, the creative force behind Noise Boys, which features a cast of nine performers including champion beatboxer Hobbit, world class tap dancers and some of the finest street musicians in the country, including London Rapper Roxxxan.

Noise Boys is coming to Peterborough

It is a high-octane and exhilarating show that combines outstanding physical skills with incredible musicianship and rhythm and is 60 minutes of unadulterated entertainment for all ages.

Nic, who has been at the forefront of global singing for the past 20 years as a performer, director, competition judge and producer of The Magnets, The Choir of Man and Gobsmacked, said the show had been months in the planning coming up with the story and the structure and four weeks in rehearsal rooms.

The first performances in front of an audience will be in Peterborough ahead of the month-long run at the Fringe.

“I have no skills in tap but I have always admired it and the way it was used in shows such as Tap Dogs. I wanted to do something that would bring rhythm skills – tap, beatboxing and hip hop together – and this is it.

“We have four tap dancers – who are among the very best in the UK, if not the world; two beatboxers – one a world champion – two talented singers and instrumentalist who can just about pick up anything and play it; and a fantastic rapper, who is the narrator.”

Nic though says Noise Boys’ great appeal will be the underlying story that brings it all together.

“It is an everyman story – it is about ordinary people with extraordinary skills and the dreams they have,” he says. “It is set in a break room in a warehouse where the characters spend their days picking and packing. The only place they can get any solace is in the break room.

“It is about community and the dreams of people living ordinary lives, which I think will appeal to any age group.”

Choreographer, Douglas Mills was the lead performer in the worldwide tap production Tap Dogs and has brought his unique style of tap into many theatre productions, including Puttin’ on the Ritz,

and Strictly Gershwin (Royal Albert Hall), Viva La Diva, starring Darcey Bussell and Katherine Jenkins, and Strictly Tap Dance Fever. Douglas has also performed as a soloist on Take That Presents: The Circus Live UK national tour to crowds of 90,000 people and was an integral part of London’s 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.

Tickets: www.newtheatre-peterborough.com