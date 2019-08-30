Peterborough women’s choir’s Italian job strikes gold at festival in Florence

The city’s multi award-winning women’s choir Peterborough Voices recently returned triumphant from the third Andrea del Verrocchio International Choral Festival in Florence, Italy, winning three gold diplomas and second place in the Grand Prix ‘choir of choirs’ class.

Performing and competing alongside choirs from Norway and Poland in landmark venues across Florence, including the Chiesa Dei Santi Apostoli e Biagio, the Chiesa di San Salvatore in Ognissanti and the Chiesa de Santa Monaca, they also sang informally in the Chiesa di Santo Spirito and Cattedrale de San Romolo in nearby Fiesole where they also visited the Teatro Romano ampitheatre.

This was their second overseas competition – in 2016 they were awarded a silver diploma at the prestigious Interkultur Canta al Mar International choral competition in Calella, Spain.

Director William Prideaux says: “The women did themselves proud – all their hard work certainly paid off and it was great to see them perform to such a high level in such strong company, despite early starts, long hours and the heat!

“Not only that, it was great to see how they supported each other as a team, and their fantastic camaraderie with the other choirs.

“It’s been a really inspiring few days and as ever we’ve come away buzzing with new ideas.”

Peterborough Voices’ next concert is Voices and Brass, with the world-famous Foden’s Band, at The Cresset in Bretton on Saturday, September 14.

More information at www.peterboroughsings.org.uk.