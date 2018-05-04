Peterborough women given prestigious award after saving teenage girl's life at city fair

Two Peterborough women have recieved a prestigious award after saving the life of a teenage girl at a fair in the city.

Nicky Alexander, 47, and Geraldine Wells, 50, from Peterborough, were awarded the Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificate last night, Thursday May 3, for saving the life of a young woman in March last year.

The pair were at a fair in Meadow Car Park with their children when the teenager became unwell. Geraldine, a midwife, and Nicky, a childminder, quickly realised that the girl was unconscious and administered CPR for more than eight minutes.

The girl was taken to hospital and spent 24 hours on a life support machine. She has since fully recovered from the incident.

Nicky said: “We didn’t have time to think, just put what we had learned through our jobs into practice. We wouldn’t hesitate to do it again.”

The award was presented by Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire Police Alec Wood at The Chief Constable’s Commendations Ceremony at police headquarters in Huntingdon.

Mr Wood said: “Last night we heard stories of remarkable and selfless acts, and those who have worked in difficult situations. They all deserved the recognition they were given. My personal thanks and congratulations go to each and every one of them.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite added: “It is hugely inspiring and indeed humbling to hear just how far each of the recipients go to protect people in our communities. What they do on a daily basis is outstanding and makes me very proud.”