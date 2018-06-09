Peterborough woman’s legacy makes a difference

Betty Middleton lived in Eye Green before she died in 2016, but her legacy lives on.

Betty wanted to benefit other people, and she is continuing to do just that.

Last week, Stephen Duffy of Buckles Solicitors, presented a surprise cheque for £14,000 from the Betty Middleton Will Trust to CEO of Carers Trust Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Norfolk, Miriam Martin, on a sunny day at Thorpe Hall, Peterborough. This is in addition to £1000 that had already been sent to the charity.

“I am overwhelmed” said Miriam, “I can’t tell you what a difference this will make to the people we help. Although we receive some funding for some services, many of our services rely entirely on charitable donations. It is vital that carers have the support they need, even if it is simply someone to talk to when everything just gets a bit much, they are lonely and have no one to turn to.”

Carers Trust Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Norfolk is a charity that supports unpaid family carers, and the people they love, in many ways. It gives people breathing space to be able to continue caring in the best way they can; it provides peace of mind and it provides outstanding care for people of any age and condition.

The organisation is holding a free event on June 13 during National Carers Week at the KingsGate centre in Peterborough, in partnership with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire County Council.

The event will be an opportunity for carers, employers and support agencies to come together and to recognise all family carers in the region for their outstanding work with Pride in Our Carers Awards.

If you would like to know more about the event at 0345 241 0954.