Peterborough weight loss consultants meet ‘Chatty Man’ Alan Carr at awards

Slimming World consultants from Peterborough celebrated the group’s success with TV chat show host Alan Carr at the company’s annual awards at Birmingham International Convention Centre.

Clair Albone from the team which organises community-based consultants and groups in the city area, said: “Our members make me burst with pride, because not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives, too. It was clear Alan was left in awe of the difference made to people’s lives.”

Gary Albone commented: “We are excited about what we can do in 2020.”

Alan said: “I left the awards feeling uplifted and positive. I wish I could somehow bottle that Slimming World feeling.”