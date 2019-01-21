Peterborough weather: Drivers warned as Met Office issues severe weather warning

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for ice for most of the Midlands and South of England, including Peterborough.

The yellow weather warning will be in place between midnight tonight and 12pm on Tuesday.

Forecasters say ice will form on some surfaces across the UK overnight, causing hazardous driving conditions.

Many paths and pavements could become slippery, and there may be delays to bus and train services.

A band of rain and hill snow will move southeastwards overnight across the UK, although no snow is expected to fall in our area.

As the rain moves south across the UK, temperatures will fall close to 0C causing ice to form.

In Peterborough there is a strong chance of heavy rain overnight into Tuesday, particularly between midnight and 4am.

Temperatures will fall to -2C in Peterborough this week as the cold weather continues.