Peterborough volunteers tackle litter problem

April showers didn’t deter a community-inspired litter pick in drizzly conditions in Werrington, Peterborough.

The initiative came from resident David Gwyer because of his environmental awareness, but also by how much the recently aired Blue Planet programmes on television hit home with a message that we are all responsible for our planet, said Werrington First councillor Steve Lane.

The event was attended by around 20 people and 15 bags of litter were collected in just over one hour.

Everyone, including the children who turned up, thoroughly enjoyed taking part, with one resident even announcing that they found it quite therapeutic, added councillor Lane, who also thanked Amey for providing litter sticks and bags.