Peterborough United team up with NSPCC to support local children

The NSPCC has teamed up with Peterborough United to become this season’s Charity of the Year in a bid to help protect more local children.

The League One side will be working with the Peterborough NSPCC Business Support Group whose dedicated members from the business community raise funds for the charity to use locally.

Colin Daniel and Rhys Bennett

The charity partnership will be launched at Posh’s home game against Luton Town at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday as they look to continue their winning league start to the season.

The child protection charity will be at the match engaging with fans and highlighting the work they do to help keep children safe in and around Peterborough. This includes its Speak Out Stay Safe assemblies that teach primary school children as young as four how to recognise and report abuse in an age-appropriate way, reaching thousands of primary school children across the city each year.

And Peterborough United stars Louis Reed, Aaron Chapman, Tyler Denton, Colin Daniel and Rhys Bennett have already got into the spirit of the campaign by donning shirts featuring the Speak Out Stay Safe mascot Buddy, a speech bubble who encourages children to talk about any worries they may have.

This season’s partnership will also help the NSPCC Peterborough Service Centre which supports hundreds of young people and their families to help them recover from child abuse and move forward with their lives.

NSPCC staff at the centre work one on one with young victims of child sexual exploitation and those at risk of abuse as well as doing workshops on topics such as how to help keep children safe online.

Sarah Lambley, NSPCC community fundraising manager for Peterborough, said: “We are really excited to have Peterborough United’s support this year. The campaign will help us reach more children in the city and raise awareness about how everyone can help children stay safe from abuse and neglect.

“The NSPCC Peterborough Support Group do a fabulous job for us and it’s great their work is being recognised with such a high-profile partnership.

“If you are going to the match on Saturday please come and say hello to our volunteers who will be 100 per cent behind Posh after their exciting start to the season. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could mark the launch with another win and then who knows what we may be celebrating in May.”

Peterborough United chief executive Bob Symns said: “We are pleased to be working with the NSPCC as our charity partner for the 2018-2019 campaign and look forward to helping them raise awareness as well as funds, which will go directly to local children.

“It is vitally important for us that we work with a charity that has a direct effect on the city and its surrounding areas and the NSPCC ticks those boxes. The NSPCC do wonderful work both nationally and locally and this feels like a perfect fit.”