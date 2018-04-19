Peterborough United in Song to show support for Prostate Cancer UK

Peterborough’s Cresset Theatre opened its doors for Men United in Song on Saturday, a charity concert supporting Prostate Cancer UK, organised by the city’s award-winning Peterborough Male Voice Choir.

Specially recruited for the project, the Men United in Song choir was made up over 60 men from a 30-mile radius – most of them with absolutely no previous singing experience – who rehearsed towards the concert over 10 weeks under the direction of William Prideaux.

Together with Peterborough Male Voice Choir, they performed a mix of show tunes, ballads and traditional songs including Bring Him Home from Les Miserables, Some Enchanted Evening from South Pacific, and sea shanty Hunker Down to a very appreciative audience, receiving a standing ovation for their efforts!

“I wanted to improve my singing and Men United in Song seemed like a great opportunity,” says Adam from Thorney.

“Turning up for the first rehearsal was daunting, but I immediately felt comfortable singing in such a relaxed environment and I was amazed by the collective voice we had - Will was so effective in engaging with us all and getting more from us than I’m sure we ever expected! The highlight for me was knowing that we were creating something amazing for such a great cause.

“I’ve met all sorts of people, from farmers to accountants to new dads - without this project we would never have had the chance to meet and discover how we can really sing.”

Will Prideaux, director of the project said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with such a dedicated bunch of blokes.

“We’re really proud of everything they’ve achieved over the last few weeks.

“They did a cracking job on Saturday night, many congratulations to everyone involved!”