Peterborough United fan and decorator could have business up in lights at Wembley Stadium after winning competition to represent Posh

Local painter and decorator James Noll will get to follow Posh on their cup exploits after being named the official Checkatrade Trophy Tradesperson of Peterborough.

The campaign searched for an official tradesperson for each club in the competition. The position is reserved for someone who takes pride in their trade and embodies the values of their club.

As Posh’s journey through the Checkatrade Trophy continues with their match against Chelsea U21s tonight (Wednesday, January 8) James will be able to support his side as their quest to Wembley Stadium continues.

Alongside winning this season’s home shirt, James will receive tickets to the rest of his club’s Checkatrade Trophy home games, as well as the final on Sunday, March 31.

James also has the chance to see his business name up in lights at the home of football, should Posh make it to the final, as well as in the match-day programme.

James said: “I’m thrilled to win this title, I’m a huge Peterborough fan and the opportunity to go to Wembley, and with the chance to have my business advertised there, it is very exciting. Hopefully Posh will be at the Checkatrade Trophy final with me!”

James previously volunteered to complete a bereavement centre named after murdered Fusilier Lee Rigby.

Mike Fairman, CEO of Checkatrade, said: “We are delighted to offer James this title, and as official Checkatrade Trophy Tradesperson he’ll get unprecedented exposure as we advertise his business at Wembley Stadium.

“We recognise customers want to use a tradesperson they can trust, and what better way to get them onside than showing your devotion to your club?”