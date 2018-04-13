Peterborough United chairman’s warning to city pub found streaming Posh matches

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has warned Peterborough pubs not to show streams of home Posh matches on big screens.

Mr MacAnthony made the warning on Twitter after The Ploughman pub in Werrington showed the Peterborough United v Northampton Town match on Easter Monday, which kicked off at The Abax Stadium at 3pm.

The match had not been selected for live broadcast by any British broadcasters but was shown on a foreign internet stream.

Mr MacAnthony said pubs showing matches like this could have an impact on the club’s attendance and business.

He said on Twitter: “We have gone to police locally made complaints and to @EFL but these d*******s who own this pub keep doing it. I will sue them next if they continue.”

He added: “They are breaking the law, trying to take business from the club & have been warned about it yet continue to do it.”

Landlord of the pub Andy Simmons apologised to Posh and Darragh, pledging not to show Posh home games again.

He said: “We are a community pub who raises a great deal of money for local charity’s and did not mean any harm to our local Football club whom we admire!

“There will be no further screening of any POSH games and wish the POSH the very best for the future.”