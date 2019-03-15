Peterborough United academy players learn how to recognise and report abuse

Young players from Posh’s academy were taught how to recognise and report abuse at special workshops on Monday (March 11).

Volunteers from the NSPCC’s Schools Service taught the nine to 11-year-olds about subjects including consent, online safety and different forms of abuse and neglect at Peterborough United Academy’s base at Nene Park Academy.

Peterborough United Academy players attending an NSPCC session with volunteers Janice Price and Derrick Mortimer from the NSPCC and academy head of coaching Matt Dye

The workshops were moulded around the child protection charity’s ‘Speak Out Stay Safe’ scheme which is delivered to primary schools across the country.

In an age-appropriate way it teaches children as young as four how to spot abuse and educates them about the trusted adults they can talk to, as well as teaching young people the Childline number, 0800 1111.

Around 50 Posh academy players attended the workshops and were encouraged to speak to a trusted adult or Childline with any concerns they may have, big or small.

In the last school year ‘Speak Out Stay Safe’ reached more than 19,000 children at 74 schools across Cambridgeshire. Nationally in 2017/18 the NSPCC Schools Service visited more than 8,000 schools and spoke to around 1.8 million children.

The young players players listening to Derrick and Janice

Michelle Newton, NSPCC Schools Service co-ordinator for Peterborough, said: “It was really rewarding to see the young players take in such an important message which has reached thousands of primary school children across Peterborough.

“’Speak Out Stay Safe’ really is about preventing abuse by giving children the tools to recognise it for what it is from an early age and importantly highlighting who they can talk to safely.

“Peterborough United continue to show their commitment to safeguarding and it’s important that child protection remains paramount at all clubs and organisations working with young people.”

Phil Adlam, press officer at Peterborough United, said: “It is great to be able to invite the NSPCC in to deliver a very important message to our academy players. We have a wonderful relationship with our charity partner and we felt it was vital to tap into their experience to deliver this session.

“At the football club we have a safeguarding team and work very closely with the LFE, the PFA and a number of other charities to ensure our children come to play in a safe, controlled environment.”

Children can contact Childline confidentially, 24 hours a day, on 0800 1111 or via www.childline.org.uk.

Information on Speak Out Stay Safe and how to volunteer for the NSPCC Schools Service is available at www.nspcc.org.uk.