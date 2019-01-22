Peterborough to remember suffering and sacrifice of the Holocaust”

The suffering and sacrifice of millions of people killed in genocides including the Holocaust, will be remembered at a poignant service in Peterborough.

The Holocaust Memorial Day event takes place at the St John the Baptist Church, Peterborough on Thursday, January 24 and will include readings from young people and representatives of local communities.

Holocaust Memorial Day is commemorated worldwide and for a number of years Peterborough has held its own service as a public and inter-faith act of remembrance. Each year the service has a different theme, with 2019’s being ‘Torn From Home’.

The memorial day remembers the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust and the millions involved in genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, Kosovo and Darfur.

The event will start at 11.40am when Year 9 drama students from St John Fisher Catholic High School perform in Cathedral Square.

Also at 11.40am, the Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Chris Ash will lead a procession from the Town Hall to St John’s Church, for the service pausing at Cathedral Square to watch the service.

On arrival at the church, the service will begin at noon with a welcome address from Reverend Canon Ian Black, vicar of St John’s Church, followed by a series of readings and pieces of music.

The service will feature contributions from young people across the city including students from St John Fisher Catholic High School, The King’s School, Marshfields School, The Voyager Academy and Youth MP for Peterborough Ayesha Khan.

Other speakers include Dan Vajzovic from Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Chuck Salamon from the Hebrew Congregation and Peterborough Youth MP Ben Chapman.

Members of the public are invited to follow the Mayor’s party to the wreath laying ceremony in St John’s Square.

The Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Chris Ash, said: “This poignant annual service usually attracts hundreds of people and gives everyone the chance to come together and remember the victims of genocides throughout the world. We must never forget these atrocities and continue to share their stories with generations to come.”