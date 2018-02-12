Peterborough to get own ‘urban beach’ at £120m Fletton Quays development

Peterborough is to get its own “urban beach” at the landmark Fletton Quays development.

The attraction will come alongside the building of 358 apartments by the River Nene which is part of a £120 million regeneration of the site.

An urban beach, or city beach, is an artificial public beachfront created in an urban setting .

Urban beaches have been launched in cities including Vienna, Berlin, London (Greenwich), Nottingham, Toronto and Cardiff.

Fletton Quays, at Peterborough’s South Bank, is also due to get a Hilton Inns hotel, a whisky and gin distillery and an arts centre, as well as retail, restaurant and leisure facilities, while the city council will move onto brand new offices at the site.

Bob Weston, chairman and CEO of Weston Homes, which is behind the development, said: “Fletton Quays will provide a new community for Peterborough’s expanding population, providing high class city centre apartments in a striking architectural style more often associated with Canary Wharf.

“The redevelopment of the South Bank is also sure to cement Peterborough’s status as one of the UK’s fastest growing cities. With all it has to offer, there is no doubt that Fletton Quays will become the jewel in the crown of Peterborough.”

