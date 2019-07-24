Who will get your vote for Peterborough Telegraph Restaurant of the Year?

Peterborough Telegraph Restaurant of the Year - Top 10

We are stepping up the hunt for the Peterborough Telegraph best restaurant of 2019.

English or Indian, Spanish or Italian there’s nothing us Brits love more than eating out at our favourite restaurant, so come on all you bon viveurs – we need you to pick your overall winner. You’ve sampled the sensations, textures and flavours of your favourite restaurants and reduced them down to the supreme Top 10. Now we want you to tell us which local restaurant gets your vote to be the best of 2019. To vote you need to fill in the form in the Peterborough Telegraph on July 25 and August 1 and post it to the address given, stating the full name and voting number of the restaurant. Voting will close on Friday, August 9, 2019. Here are your 10 to choose from.

Bill's

1. Restaurant of the Year Top 10

Bill's
Cote Brasserie

2. Restaurant of the Year Top 10

Cote Brasserie
Dog in a Doublet

3. Restaurant of the Year Top 10

Dog in a Doublet
The Golden Pheasant at Etton

4. Restaurant of the Year Top 10

The Golden Pheasant at Etton
