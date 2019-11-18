Peterborough Telegraph Chippy of the Year - the search begins

We are on the look-out for the Peterborough Telegraph best chippy of 2019.

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce? With or without salt and vinegar?

There’s nothing we love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with dozens of great fish and chip shops in and around Peterborough everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried?

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Peterborough Telegraph Chippy of the Year 2019 so you can vote for your favourite.

So who do you think is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in our list of finalists – the Top 10?

To vote you return the coupon in the current edition of the Peterborough Telegraph (dated November 14) to the address given, stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for.

Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Closing date for votes is November 21, 2019.

Here is the list:

1 BJ’s Plaice

Ortongate Shopping Centre

Orton Goldhay

2 Boundary Fish & Chips

64 High Street

Market Deeping

3 Chippy Sue’s

14 Delph

Whittlesey

4 Clancy’s of Eye

50 High Street

Eye

5 Crown Fish Bar

743 Lincoln Road

New England

6 D’Codfather

2 Orton Avenue

Woodston

7 Fish & More

22 Herlington Centre

Orton Malborne

8 Fishtastic

23 Oakleigh Drive

Orton Longueville

9 Fishtastic

Unit 3, Bellona Drive

Cardea

10 Fishy Business

98 Central Avenue

Dogsthorpe

11 Fletton Fish N Chips

124 High Street

Fletton

12 Friar Tuck’s of Whittlesey

6 Lovells Centre

Whittlesey

13 Friar Tuck’s of Yaxley 189 Broadway, Yaxley

14 Fryday’s Chip Shop

10 North Street

Crowland

15 Fryz Fish & Chips

6 Bretton Centre, Flaxland

Bretton

16 Golden Cod

9 Skaters Way

Werrington

17 Golden Fish Bar

160 Aldermans Drive

West Town

18 Goldhays Fish & Chips

112a Paynels

Orton Goldhay

19 Gunthorpe Fish Bar

13 Chiltern Rise

Gunthorpe

20 Linfords Fish & Chips

4 Church Street

Stanground

21Linfords Fish & Chips

6 Market Place

Market Deeping

22 Molly’s Fish & Chips

Serpentine Green Shopping Centre

Hampton

23 Netherton Fisheries

61 Ledbury Road

Netherton

24 Parrots Fish Parlour

2 Hereward Cross

Peterborough city centre

25 Posh Fish & Chips

62 Albert Place

Peterborough city centre

26 Royal Fish Bar

32 High Causeway

Whittlesey

27 Rumbles Fish Bar

282 London Road

Hempsted

28 Rumbles Fish Bar

1293 Lincoln Road

Werrington

29 Sats Fish Bar

1 The Parade, Lawson Avenue, Stanground

30 The Golden Cod

2A Crawthorne Rd

Peterborough

31 Vivienne Fish & Chips 61 Napier Place

Orton Wistow

32 Werrington Traditonal Fish & Chips

1282 Lincoln Road

Werrington

33 Wongs Fish & Chips

14 Broadway Shopping Centre, Malting Square,

Yaxley