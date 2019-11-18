Peterborough Telegraph Chippy of the Year - the search begins

We are on the look-out for the Peterborough Telegraph best chippy of 2019.
Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce? With or without salt and vinegar?
There’s nothing we love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with dozens of great fish and chip shops in and around Peterborough everyone has their favourite!
Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.
It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use.
Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried?
We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Peterborough Telegraph Chippy of the Year 2019 so you can vote for your favourite.
So who do you think is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in our list of finalists – the Top 10?
To vote you return the coupon in the current edition of the Peterborough Telegraph (dated November 14) to the address given, stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for.
Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.
Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
Closing date for votes is November 21, 2019.
Here is the list:
1 BJ’s Plaice
Ortongate Shopping Centre
Orton Goldhay
2 Boundary Fish & Chips
64 High Street
Market Deeping
3 Chippy Sue’s
14 Delph
Whittlesey
4 Clancy’s of Eye
50 High Street
Eye
5 Crown Fish Bar
743 Lincoln Road
New England
6 D’Codfather
2 Orton Avenue
Woodston
7 Fish & More
22 Herlington Centre
Orton Malborne
8 Fishtastic
23 Oakleigh Drive
Orton Longueville
9 Fishtastic
Unit 3, Bellona Drive
Cardea
10 Fishy Business
98 Central Avenue
Dogsthorpe
11 Fletton Fish N Chips
124 High Street
Fletton
12 Friar Tuck’s of Whittlesey
6 Lovells Centre
Whittlesey
13 Friar Tuck’s of Yaxley 189 Broadway, Yaxley
14 Fryday’s Chip Shop
10 North Street
Crowland
15 Fryz Fish & Chips
6 Bretton Centre, Flaxland
Bretton
16 Golden Cod
9 Skaters Way
Werrington
17 Golden Fish Bar
160 Aldermans Drive
West Town
18 Goldhays Fish & Chips
112a Paynels
Orton Goldhay
19 Gunthorpe Fish Bar
13 Chiltern Rise
Gunthorpe
20 Linfords Fish & Chips
4 Church Street
Stanground
21Linfords Fish & Chips
6 Market Place
Market Deeping
22 Molly’s Fish & Chips
Serpentine Green Shopping Centre
Hampton
23 Netherton Fisheries
61 Ledbury Road
Netherton
24 Parrots Fish Parlour
2 Hereward Cross
Peterborough city centre
25 Posh Fish & Chips
62 Albert Place
Peterborough city centre
26 Royal Fish Bar
32 High Causeway
Whittlesey
27 Rumbles Fish Bar
282 London Road
Hempsted
28 Rumbles Fish Bar
1293 Lincoln Road
Werrington
29 Sats Fish Bar
1 The Parade, Lawson Avenue, Stanground
30 The Golden Cod
2A Crawthorne Rd
Peterborough
31 Vivienne Fish & Chips 61 Napier Place
Orton Wistow
32 Werrington Traditonal Fish & Chips
1282 Lincoln Road
Werrington
33 Wongs Fish & Chips
14 Broadway Shopping Centre, Malting Square,
Yaxley