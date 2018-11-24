Peterborough teen with cancer stars at celebrity gala in front of Eva Longoria, Victoria Beckham and Princess Beatrice

A Peterborough teenager who suffered significant hearing and memory loss from treatment for blood cancer was part of a choir which performed in front of celebrities at a gala in London.

Corey Foster (15), who lives between Orton Waterville and Orton Southgate, performed at the Global Gift Gala as part of the Rays of Sunshine Children’s Choir alongside renowned English tenor and Rays of Sunshine ambassador Alfie Boe.

The children with Eva Longoria

Corey and 12 of his fellow choir members sang in front of a celebrity audience which included actress Eva Longoria, Victoria Beckham and Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York.

Corey is currently living in partial remission from acute myeloid leukaemia, a type of blood cancer. Since being diagnosed Corey has had to endure chemotherapy which sadly caused him to have significant hearing and memory loss.

The teen continues to visit hospital regularly for ongoing treatment, monitoring and medication.

The ninth annual Global Gift Gala, organised by Maria Bravo and Eva Longoria, took place at the Rosewood Hotel in London. This year Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity was selected as the local beneficiary alongside the Eva Longoria Foundation and Casa Global Gift.

Other celebrity attendees at the gala included Olly Murs, Ronan and Stormy Keating, Holly Branson, Amanda Holden, Nile Rodgers and Tana Ramsay.

After his performance, Corey said: “I had a fantastic time! It was amazing getting to meet all the celebrities and being made to feel proud. Singing to everyone was an amazing experience. My favourite part was meeting Victoria Beckham. It was a day I will never forget.”