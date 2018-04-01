Peterborough teacher Chris braces himself for his overnight 100-mile run

Have your say

A school teacher in Peterborough is bracing himself for a 100-mile overnight run to raise money for two charities.

Jack Hunt School physics teacher Chris Limmer has previously taken on a 50-mile challenge but is nervous about doubling that effort on the May Day weekend when he takes part in the Thames Path 100.

The race begins in Bishop’s Park, Fulham, on the Saturday morning before finishing in Southwark the following day.

Chris (30) from Grantham will have 28 hours to finish the race, and money raised will go to the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) - a charity dedicated to preventing male suicide - and MacMillan Cancer Support.

Asked how he will celebrate crossing the finish line, Chris said: “There might be a couple of pints of Guinness coming my way!”

Donations can be made at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/100milesforcalm or at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mrlimmers100milerun.