Peterborough taxi firm’s penny appeal raises hundreds of pounds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall

A penny appeal from a city taxi firm raised £310 for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall hospice in Thorpe Road.

Goldstar Diamond Cars raised the money over a week in late April.

Amina Khan from Goldstar (pictured right alongside Faz Ali and Sue Ryder fundraiser Cheyenne Graves) said: “Everybody that’s made a phone call, a penny was raised from that.

“We had around 15,000 calls and doubled it for the donation.”

Amina said Goldstar will do something similar again in the future “to give back to the community.”

This was not the first recent charitable act the company has done. During the local elections a fortnight ago it offered to take pensioners to polling stations for free so they could vote.