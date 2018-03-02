Peterborough taxi firm offers free service for elderly and disabled residents during bad weather

A Peterborough taxi firm is offering to run errands for elderly and disabled residents for free during the current bad weather.

Goldstar Diamond says people who are unable to get out and about because of the snow, ice and freezing temperatures, and need to run errands, should call 01733 310 777.

A driver will then come out and do the errand without charging for it. The resident would stay at home if he/she wishes, or could go out with the driver if they prefer.

The free service will continue until the spell of bad weather Peterborough is receiving comes to an end.