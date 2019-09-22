Peterborough takes part in global climate change protest - IN PHOTOS

A climate change ‘strike’ took place in Peterborough on Friday, one of many thousands which took part across the planet.

Young people (some of whom were allowed to miss school) and adults descended upon Cathedral Square from 11am to demand action to halt climate change. Among those was Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Peterborough Beki Sellick, who said: “It was great to support the students and organisers of #ClimateStrike in Cathedral Square, joining friends and neighbours from across Peterborough. The staff from Lush had a particularly impressive set of placards, showing local business support, as well as campaigners from faith groups and trades unions, political activists and climate experts. It was good to swop ideas from eating less meat and walking more (for those who can) and decarbonising our pensions (for those lucky enough to have them!). We want the council and our government to make it easier and cheaper for us all to do the ‘right’ thing - like using cars less - by investing in railway electrification, cheaper train fares, electric buses and better cycle routes. The positive atmosphere at #ClimateStrike should be met with real long lasting changes to make a difference. We need our metro mayor to cut massive road investment from his draft Local Transport Plan and switch his big budget into better trains (including a station for Hampton) and infrastructure for faster bus routes and priorities for pedestrians and cyclists.” The Peterborough Environment City Trust tweeted: “Members of the PECT team joined the #ClimateStrike in #Peterborough today - it’s inspiring to see the number of people (locally and globally) involved in the call for action and demanding change! #globalclimatestrike.”

