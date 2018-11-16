Peterborough Sue Ryder staff recognised for going the extra mile

Three Peterborough residents were among 400 staff and volunteers nominated to be recognised for prestigious awards organised by national health and social care charity Sue Ryder earlier this October.

Sue Ryder’s annual awards aim to celebrate volunteers’ commitment and achievements, recognising people who have gone the extra mile and made an outstanding contribution to Sue Ryder’s work.

June Wright

Fundraising volunteers June Wright and Sue Matson, and ward volunteer Jasmine Kirk, were recognised for their priceless contributions to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

June, aged 72, has volunteered in the hospice fundraising team for more than 20 years. She has nurtured a fundraising partnership with a local golf club, coordinates Sue Ryder collection tins all over the Spalding area and knits chicks and bunnies for sale at 10 different locations. Most recently June organised a cream tea at the golf club, raising more than £450 for the hospice.

Sue (64) has volunteered in the same team for 10 years, and was inspired to start after her late sister was cared for at the hospice. Often helped by her husband Chris and 93-year-old Aunt Jean, Sue organises ‘legendary’ tombolas, plays a pivotal role in the organisation of the Dragon Boat Festival and represents Sue Ryder at corporate fundraising events - all alongside her full-time job.

Jasmine is just 17 years old and volunteers twice a week on the wards at the hospice – including Christmas Day. Jasmine is willing to lend a hand with any task on the ward and recently got involved with creating ‘What Matters to Me’ boxes for patients, full of cards, banners and mementos to decorate patient rooms.

Jasmine Kirk

Always smiling, Jasmine is described by staff as ‘a wonderful asset to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.’

Tracey Le Gallez, head of volunteering at Sue Ryder, said: “Each and every one of our volunteers is invaluable to us and we can’t thank June, Sue and Jasmine enough for giving us their time and skills.

“So many people help us by volunteering in our shops, care centres and offices and in their local community. Without their support we simply could not exist.”

Over 10,100 volunteers across the country help Sue Ryder provide compassionate support and care to people living through the challenges of life-limiting illness.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough cares for people aged 18 and over living with conditions like cancer, heart failure and lung disease.

If you would like to volunteer or make a donation to support the work of Sue Ryder, please visit www.sueryder.org/volunteer.