Peterborough students inspired by motivational speaker Clare

Year 8 students at Sawtry Villace Academy near Peterborough were visited by Clare Connor, Chief Executive of The Place in London - a leading dance institution, showcasing innovative training, creations and performances across Europe.

Clare spoke to the students about her career history, having trained at London Contemporary Dance School, before working for Phoenix Dance and then going on to teach in higher education and produce collaborative performing arts programmes for the University of East London.

Clare shared her experiences with the students and explained how she overcame the hurdles in her career. She demonstrated how she pursued her interests and established a career in the industry she loved.

Students had the opportunity to ask her questions and discover more about her career.

Simon Parsons, headteacher at Sawtry Village Academy, said: “Having Clare visit and speak with our students was fantastic. Clare’s career and passion for her industry really inspired the students. They learnt so much and it really opened their eyes to the huge range of careers they can pursue.

“At the academy, we aim to extend the boundaries of our students’ learning and encourage them to reach their goals.

“Having such inspirational speakers in school is a brilliant way to engage and inspire our students to do so.”

The event was facilitated by Speakers for Schools, which is a charity that helps state schools to access influential leaders of today, for free. Their speakers provide interesting talks and discuss opportunities, helping to level the playing field for young people of all backgrounds.