Peterborough students develop a love of music

Year 8 arts students from Thomas Deacon Academy have been working on a six week Creative Music Project with Peterborough Music Hub and partner schools, Nene Park Academy, St John Fisher, Ken Stimpson and JackHunt.

The project, sponsored by Arts Council, England, aims to encourage creative thinking and a love of music.

Michael Cross, programme manager, Peterborough Music Hub and partners, John Cooper (actor and director), James Brecon (musician) and Lewis Hall (musician and composer) worked with each school throughout the project to develop ideas and content for the project.

Starting with the simple idea of a pet, the students explored what a hamster might do in a school music environment, and what sounds may portray his adventures.

Over four workshops, the students worked in their respective schools to create a five-minute musical piece, including singing and narrative to tell their story of Hamilton the Hamster.

On Tuesday, March 20, pupils from The Beeches, Welland Academy and Queen’s Drive Infants arrived at Kingsgate Conference Centre for the live performance of A Hamster’s Tale.

Head of Music, Matthew Moore said: “TDA students did a fantastic job! They contributed some incredibly catchy songs to the project, and put in great performances on the day. They gained valuable experience of working with other musicians and performing in a large venue. I am really proud of their efforts, and they should be too!”