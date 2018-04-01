Peterborough students are off to Parliament

All Queen Katharine Academy students in Year 7 who entered a poster competition organised by the Friends of the City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra are to be rewarded with a visit to the Houses of Parliament hosted by city MP Fiona Onasanya.

The students were required to design a poster for the CPSO concert at the Academy earlier this month and the winner was Skaiste Narbutaite, with Kimberley Baker and Iona McIntosh as runners-up.

They were presented with vouchers and certificates by the leader of Peterborough City Council, Cllr John Holdich.

Treasurer of the Friends group, John Shearman, who organised the competition said: “All the entries were on display at the concert and made a terrific show”.