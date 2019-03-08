Peterborough Strictly Come Dancing star Lauren Steadman launches fitness scheme at city schools

Peterborough Paralympic star Lauren Steadman put city youngsters through their paces as she launched a scheme to help keep pupils fit and healthy at school.

The Strictly Come Dancing semi-finalist and multiple para-triathlon world champion started the Daily Mile at a number of schools in Peterborough last week.

The Daily Mile has already been a success at Winyates School

The project sees children at primary or nursery schools jog or run at their own pace for 15 minutes every day - aiming to improve their fitness and help them concentrate in the classroom.

Lauren, who grew up in Sawtry, told children at Winyates School in Peterborough and Ramsey Spinning Infant Schools how important physical activity was to stay healthy.

She said: “Physical activity helps with my brain power, heart power and I feel really ready to go afterwards.”

After talking to the children in assembly, Lauren headed out to the school playground, where she ran with the smiling pupils.

Winyates Primary School invited Lauren to a class because they had already seen successes from running the Daily Mile.

Deborah Bowles, head of school at Winyates Primary School said teachers were already seeing the benefits of the scheme - both with youngster’s health and their performance in class.

She said: “The benefits we have seen from The Daily Mile are that the children are calmer when they come back in afterwards.

“We use The Daily Mile mid lesson so that when they return they refocus and are re-energised and ready to learn again.”

Elaine Wyllie founded the Daily Mile in 2012, and now nearly 4,000 schools and nurseries in England take part - along with thousands more across the globe.

Elaine said: “I’m delighted that Lauren Steadman and Living Sport launched The Daily Mile in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire today, and are helping children across the county to get fit for life.

“Children love doing The Daily Mile and they will reap the physical and mental health benefits for years come.”

Carol Gronow, head of service, Cambridgeshire County Council said: “It’s fantastic that we are getting more and more children involved with The Daily Mile, it contributes to a healthy, active lifestyle as well as the children being active together.”

Jane Wisely, director of leisure and health at Huntingdonshire District Council added: “What a fantastic event, it’s so lovely to see all the children doing The Daily Mile so enthusiastically and it would be absolutely fantastic if we could have every school in the county doing it.”

For more information about The Daily Mile and how to sign up, visit https://thedailymile.co.uk/