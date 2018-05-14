Peterborough street evacuated as bomb squad called to 'suspicious device'

Residents have been evacuated from a street in Peterborough this afternoon to allow the bomb squad to investigate reports of a suspicious device.

Police were called to Rangefield in Orton Brimbles at 1.45pm after what is suspected to be a grenade was uncovered during a house clearance.

Police have set up a 100m cordon at the scene in Peterborough

The Explosives Ordinance Disposal Team arrived at the scene at 2.45pm and residents have been evacuated with a 100m cordon put in place.

Five police units, fire crews and multiple ambulance incident response units are on the scene.

UPDATE: A police spokesman said the cordon was up to number 80 in the street, but that the bomb squad had deemed that the device was safe.

The 100m cordon will therefore be pulled back to the single property were the suspected grenade was found and residents will be allowed to return to their homes while emergency services continue to work at the scene.

A large response from East of England Ambulance Service at the scene.

Jim Sexton (95) lives in Rangefield. He said: "I work with Deaf Blind, and had been with them at a forum. I came home and got stopped coming home.

"It was a bit of a shock - nothing like this has happened here before.

"I was in the Second World War with the Northamptonshire Fusiliers, and also lived in London during the Blitz.

"It is the first time anything like this has happened since then. It brought a few memories back of the blitz.

Police have set up a 100m cordon at the scene in Peterborough

"Everyone has been so kind, and offered help while I have been waiting."

David Barnes, who also lives on Rangefield added: "I came round the corner and saw all of the emergency services and wondered what the hell was going on.

"All we were told was it was some sort of explosive device.



"We get the odd ambulance and fire engine round here, but nothing like this. It is quite amazing."

Residents were told to leave their homes at about 2.30pm today. They were not allowed to go to move cars, or pick up items like phones.

Residents including a large number of school children, gathered on the grass outside the cordon to watch the drama unfold, while police officers on the cordon fielded dozens of questions about when the cordon would be lifted, and politely saying they could not go back in the street until it was safe.

One man said he had heard it was a gun and a grenade which had been posted in a package from America, while others said they heard a grenade had been left in a skip, in a car, or had been found in a house clearance.