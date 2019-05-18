Peterborough street dance school strikes gold at event

Urban Dance Academy from Peterborough, had great success at the UKSDC East Anglia Street Dance Championships 2019 which were held at The Cresset, hosting all the best talent from the eastern region plus entries from London.

Aamira Coan-Ali from Urban Dance Academy was one of the winners of the day as she took gold in the Under 17 advanced solo street freestyle - and with her partner Amy Burton also won silver in the advance duo section.

There was also a win for Hope Dawe and Meagan Laws in the beginners duo section.

Dance teacher Danielle Manfroi-Harlock was also pleased with all 18 dancers in taking first place in the Mega Crew section, wowing the judges including Nathaniel Impraim Jones from Flawless dance group.