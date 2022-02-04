Peterborough special constable speaks of importance of wearing traditional Muslim dress on World Hijab Day

Special Constable Aneesah Mahmood

Special Constable Aneesah Mahmood, who is based at Thorpe Wood Police Station in the city, has always wanted to be a police officer and joined the Constabulary whilst studying for a degree in Criminology.

World Hijab Day, which took place on Tuesday, an all-inclusive celebration designed to increase cultural awareness and understanding of the hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslim women.

In the Qur’an, Muslims are instructed to dress modestly, with many women choosing to wear the hijab in observance of this. The National Association of Muslim Police is working with the Home Office to source a hijab that is suitable for policing in Britain today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SC Mahmood said; “I am a British Pakistani who was born and raised into a practising Muslim family. The concept of Hijab is very close and important to my family as it is a sign of modesty.

“My younger sister started to wear the Hijab before me, and I felt ashamed in a sense that she understood the religion more than me. So, after doing my own research, I used my sister’s strength and courage and wore Hijab myself. I started wearing Hijab in Year 6, where I started receiving hate comments from my own friends.

“Hijab to me is a symbol of pride for being a Muslim woman. I wear my hijab with my head held high to show that I am not ashamed of being Muslim. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to wear it.

“I am proud of my identity, and I am proud to be wearing Hijab. My continuation of wearing Hijab has taught me so many things. Hijab has been a guiding force to keep my distractions in check. I am much more spiritual than I was religious. I could feel my inner expanding and engulfing my being when I put my head down in prayer.

“People think that wearing Hijab weakens your spot in society or at a job interview but since joining the police I have never felt more comfortable and confident in showing my identity.

“I am not perfect by any means, and I have thought about removing my Hijab on many occasions but that is mainly because of Islamophobic views. My parents have always taught me to never take what others say to heart as we are all still learning and trying to find ourselves in this world.

“Wearing the Hijab is the biggest religious challenge I have faced in my life, and I am grateful to those who have joined me on my journey, especially my mum. I have come a long way from the shy girl who was so conscious and anxious wearing Hijab. It has become part of me, it is my identity and has been with me on my journey for 10 years and will continue.