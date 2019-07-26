Peterborough slimmer Alan is Man of the Year

Alan Parker has been crowned his Slimming World class Man of the Year 2019 after a heart-warming inspirational story.

Having had high blood pressure for quite a few years with a gradual increase in medication, Alan’s GP suggested that he try to lose some weight.

Alan Parker who is Sarah Dean's Wednesday 5:30pm session Man of the Year 2019

Alan (pictured before and after his weight loss) joined Slimming World in Sawtry in March 2017 and said: “I was very nervous the first time I walked through the doors, but I was soon put at ease.

“I was given sound advice plus a plan of action which included meal planning and more exercise.”

Alan’s determination and commitment has helped him to achieve a weight loss of 2 stone 4.5lbs.

“I feel much better in myself for it,” says the retired maintenance engineer, who spends time, mainly in the summer months, cutting grass around Lutton Village Hall, the new play field and half of the churchyard. Alan also enjoys walking and is a ‘personal taxi driver’ for his granddaughter who is currently at college in Corby.

Emma Theedom

“My weight loss has reduced my blood pressure, it is better now than it has been for the last 10 years or so, it’s given me a healthier lifestyle and more energy,” he said.

“I feel proud of myself for getting this far, with the help of group.”

Sarah, who runs the Sawtry Wednesday night Slimming World group, said: “I was thrilled when it was announced that Alan was our Man of the Year 2019, his sheer joy was touching. I can’t wait to celebrate Alan’s successes and continue to support him to his dream weight.”

The Sawtry group meets every Wednesday at 5:30pm and 7:30pm at Sawtry Junior Academy. Sarah has also relaunched and moved the Wednesday 9:30am group from Alconbury to Sawtry Working Men’s Club, in Gidding Road.

Meanwhile, Emma Theedom, who has kept her 3stones of weight loss off for one year and runs the Sawtry Slimming World Thursday group, is helping others to do the same.

After dropping from 11st 3.5lbs to 8st 3 lbs in just 15 months, Emma (pictured) felt so passionately about the difference it made to her life that she wanted to train as a consultant.

She says: “My weight was affecting my health and my self-confidence and I knew I needed to make a change. Joining Slimming World was the best decision I’ve ever made – not only did I lose my weight for good but I got a brand new career that I love too.”

Emma’s Slimming World group in Sawtry is held every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm at The Old School Hall.

