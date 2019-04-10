Peterborough sixth formers set British rowing record to raise funds for Magpas

Sixth formers and Peterborough City rowers Hannah Bassett and Georgina Parker completed a marathon row of over seven hours last Friday (April 5) to raise funds for Magpas Air Ambulance.

Each year The Peterborough School runs an Appeals Day to raise funds for its chosen charity, which this year is Magpas.

Pupils run stalls, sell a range of foods, have competitions and put on fun activities and shows throughout the last day of term.

To boost the fundraising efforts Hannah and Georgina decided to try and set a new British record for a women’s under 19 lightweight tandem for rowing 100km, with a target of breaking eight hours.

Starting early on Friday morning, the girls took it in turns to row for four minutes at a time and managed to smash their target time, completing the 100km in seven hours 39 minutes.

The girls’ fundraising page is showing a huge £1,800 raised by their efforts. The school will add together the rest of the money raised on the day and by other activities and hand over the grand total to Magpas later in the year.

Headmaster Adrian Meadows was full of praise for the girls’ initiative and stamina, saying: “This was all Hannah and Georgina’s idea and seeing them row hour after hour was incredible.

“It was a monumental effort and we are so grateful to them as well as being extremely proud. All the students and staff contributed to a hugely successful day and we are very excited to hear how much has been raised for Magpas.”

Community and events officer for Magpas Emma Sanders was at the school to take part in the fundraising. She said: “This was one of the most demanding challenges I have had the privilege to witness and I am so impressed by them.

“I cannot believe they came up with the idea and through sheer focus, effort and determination they did it. Thank you for everything the school has done and continues to do for us with its fundraising.”

Anyone wishing to support the girls’ fundraising can donate at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/appealsday.