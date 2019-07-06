Peterborough singing group supporting alzheimers to the tune of £1,719

Thanks to a successful concert in May, Hereward Harmony barbershop chorus raised £1719.22 for this year’s chosen charity the Alzheimers Society.

Alan Lund, who presented a cheque to Gary Sutcliffe, representing the local Alzheimers Society, said: “Each year we chose to support a recognised charity and I would like to thank all those who attended our show for their support and others who gave a donation.”

Hereward Harmony has been established in Peterborough for over 30 years as a male four-part barbershop chorus. Members rehearse every Thursday evening from 7.30pm until 10pm at the Orton Wistow Centre and has nearly 40 members.

Anyone interested in joining should get in touch with Alan Lund on 07850 007057 or 01733 334233