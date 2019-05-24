Peterborough singers take on the best in the world

Peterborough Male Voice Choir recently returned triumphant from the Cornwall International Male Choral Festival – the world’s largest male choral festival.

The city’s multi award-winning choir placed third on competition day at the event, which featured 60 leading male choirs in 50 events at 40 locations across Cornwall, including world-class choirs from South Africa, Canada, Australia, Finland, Russia, Lithuania and Croatia.

Peterborough Male Voice Choir were invited to sing with other leading choirs at the Gala Opening Concert in the stunning setting of Truro Cathedral, and in the Regional Gala Concert at St Neot Parish Church. They also performed informally at St Austell Brewery and – on their return journey home - at Exeter Cathedral.

In their downtime, the choir went sightseeing in Truro, visited the Lost Gardens of Heligan and the Levant Mine and Beam Engine, as well as enjoying fish and chips - and a few beers - in Padstow.

Peterborough Male Voice Choir previously participated in the Festival in 2011 and in 2013, placing third in both years, and in 2017 took their boys’ choir to Cornwall where they performed in venues including the Hall for Cornwall, Eden Project and the National Maritime Museum alongside some of the world’s leading boys’ choirs including the legendary St Petersburg boys choir.

Director Will Prideaux says “It’s been wonderful to be part of this unique festival – an amazing celebration of male singing! We’ve had a spectacular weekend, it’s been everything we hoped for and more, and we’re delighted to have placed third in such a strong field. It’s really exciting for us to represent Peterborough at such a prestigious international event, and that – in terms of male choral singing – Peterborough Male Voice Choir is considered to be among the very best in the world.”

For more information about Peterborough Male Voice Choir call 01733 425194 email info@peterboroughsings.org.uk or visit www.peterboroughsings.org.uk. New members always welcome.