Peterborough shopping centre boss prepares for latest leg of gruelling global charity challenge

The boss of a Peterborough shopping centre is set to take on his latest gruelling challenge in his efforts to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

David Wait, the manager of the Serpentine Green shopping centre has already suffered a near death experience in Nepal, severe shin splints, sprained ankle ligaments, black toes and a four stone weight loss in his global marathon challenge in aid Disability Peterborough.

But today he flies off to the Ica Desert in Peru to take part in the fifth of his eight monster challenge.

He is hoping to have raised at least £10,000 by the time he returns home – his total currently stands at £9300 with pledges that almost double that figure.

David is undertaking this latest challenge despite suffering from completely black toes and severe bruising around his feet, caused by his last challenge in Nepal, where he climbed a 21,000 foot mountain, despite suffering from extreme altitude sickness!

Previously, David has completed the National 3 Peaks Challenge – Climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 23 hours.

He has also faced his biggest fear, undertaking a 12,000 feet parachute jump and taken part in a 100KM race across the south coast of England – a race which took him 16 hours to complete!

David is putting his body through hell to raise money for local charity, Disability Peterborough, taking on eight incredible challenges, all over the world and self-funding it to ensure every penny he raises goes to the charity.

David says, “I am doing these challenges to raise funds for a fantastic local charity, Disability Peterborough. My original target was £10,000 but I have already received pledges of £16,000 and now I am aiming to raise at least £25,000.

Training six hours a day, sometimes twice a day has been tough and the injuries have been difficult to bear but it is all for a great cause - Disability Peterborough needs help so that it can continue to offer a variety of specialist support and programs to assist thousands of local people with disabilities in the city.”

For more information, or to sponsor David, visit https://localgiving.org/fundraising/waitysmonsterchallenges/