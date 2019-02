A shop in Peterborough is offering free hot drinks to the homeless.

Ammar Food Store & Halal Meat in Lincoln Road, slightly north of The Triangle, is offering free hot drinks from 9am to 8pm for the whole of February.

Shop owner Bilal Nasir said he will also review whether to extend this into March as well.

Asked why he was doing this initiative, he said: “It’s very cold weather and we want to offer them something so we can play our role in the local community.”