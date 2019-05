A fire at a shop in Peterborough had to be put out by firefighters.

Fire crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called out at 7.36am yesterday (Wednesday) to Park Road. On arrival they found a fire in the ground floor of the shop, which they extinguished.

Firefighters at the scene. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

The crews had returned to their stations by 10.30am.

The fire was ignited accidentally by a fault in the electrical equipment, a Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.