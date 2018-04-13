Peterborough set to bask in heat as Met Office forecast temperatures will begin to soar

Spring is set to make a belated arrival in the coming days with Peterborough basking in temperatures of more than 20C.

Following a long winter which has seen much of the country shiver in bitterly cold temperatures and seen frequent snowfall, the UK is set to get an early taste of summer next week.

Temperatures set to soar in Peterborough

An area of high pressure is set to build across the country throughout next week bringing dry, settled weather and warmer temperatures.

By the middle part of next week temperatures in Peterborough will hit a warm 20C and might even get higher towards the end of the week.

Since the beginning of March temperatures in Peterborough have struggled to get into double figures and next week's weather is set by far the warmest spell of the spring so far.