Peterborough schools ready for the LEGO League

The primary schools participating in Whirlpool Corporation’s new IET FIRST® LEGO® League tournament attended an exclusive launch event at Whirlpool’s Peterborough offices last week.

During the event, teams and team coaches discovered more about the four key elements of the competition: Core Values; Innovation Project; Robot Game; and Robot Design.

Raising Robots, a partner of the IET FIRST® LEGO® League, attended the event to demonstrate how to use the LEGO® MINDSTORMS® robots, and showcased how teams could complete missions and score points on the themed LEGO playing field during the Robot Game.

FIRST® LEGO® League is a global science and technology challenge for nine to 16 year olds, which sees over 310,000 young people (in 38,800 teams), from across 100 countries, come together to develop their STEM skills.

Whirlpool Corporation is funding 10 teams from local primary schools to participate in its new FIRST® LEGO® League tournament which will take place in December. These are Peterborough’s Newark Hill Academy; West Town Primary Academy; Longthorpe Primary School; Sawtry Junior School; Bishop Creighton Academy; Nene Valley Primary School and Southfields Primary; plus Great Staughton Primary Academy; Kimbolton Primary Academy; and Huntingdon Primary School.