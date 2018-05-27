Peterborough school’s fast raised £600 for charity

Sixth formers at St John Fisher Catholic High School carried out a sponsored 24-hour fast, which involved a sleepover at school - and raised more than £600 for charity.

Head Boy Glenver Miranda said the experience was tiring but fun - and everyone enjoyed pizzas at the end of the fast.

He said: “The evening started off with games led by Mr Turner to get the Year 12 and 13s socialising, which was amazing since it allowed us to get to know the Year 13s better.

“After some free time singing with the karaoke we played Cowboys and Indians as a whole group around the school which was one of the highlights of the evening.

“It was tiring, I’m not going to lie, but worth it! Later on, we watched horror movies and played sardines led by Mr Chesham to keep ourselves occupied.

“By morning, I think I can safely say as a whole group that we were absolutely knackered from no sleep and empty stomachs but the whole experience was worthwhile and for a good cause, since all the money raised from donations, over £600, went to a charity called Children of Adam which helps the homeless people of Peterborough.

“We all ended our fast at lunchtime when we were treated with pizzas. So a big thankyou to the staff that supported us.”

The students now plan to help the Children of Adam workers by going out and meeting the local rough sleepers that they are helping with the money they have raised.

Organiser Nissa Khan from the RE department, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for the students to see where their efforts have gone.

“As a Catholic school, charity is extremely important to us, and charity surely begins at home.”